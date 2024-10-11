CBSE announces Class 10, 12 practical exam dates for winter-bound schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has informed that practical examinations, projects, internal assessments for the Class 10, 12 board examinations in winter-bound schools will be completed between November 5 and December 5, 2024. CBSE Class 10, 12 practical exam dates announced for winter-bound schools

In a notification published on cbse.gov.in, the board said though the previous bylaws mentioned that practical tests for 2025 board exams will take place January 1 onwards, winter-bound schools are expected to remain closed in that month.

The board has issued a slew of guidelines for winter-bound schools on the conduct of the practical exams, internal assessments and projects. Check the notification here.

CBSE Board exam 2025: About theory exam dates

The CBSE will release timetables or date sheets for the Class 10 and Class 12 theory examinations in due course of time at cbse.gov.in. For the 2024 examinations, CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheets were released in mid-December, 2023. For the 2023 board exams, timetables were released in December-end, 2022.

Around 44 lakh students will appear for CBSE Class 10, 12 board examinations, which will be held at 8,000 schools in India and 26 other countries abroad.

The exams will begin on February 15.

Recently, CBSE said all schools that will be fixed as exam centres must have CCTV monitoring.

The CCTV cameras must cover all areas of examination halls – entrances, exits and desks and all candidates must be within the fields of view of the cameras while appearing for the examination, the board said.

Students preparing for the exams can download these from the board's academic portal, cbseacademic.nic.in.

For further information about CBSE board exams, students should regularly visit the official website of the board.