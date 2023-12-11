close_game
News / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Live: Where to check Class 10, 12 time tables when out
CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Live: Where to check Class 10, 12 time tables when out

Dec 11, 2023 09:15 AM IST
CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2024 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 date sheets or time tables will be announced on cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce date sheets or time tables for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2024 on its official website, cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. As announced by the board earlier, both exams are scheduled to begin on February 15, continue for approximately 55 days and are expected to get over by April 10.

CBSE board exam date sheet 2024 Live Updates (cbse.gov.in, screenshot)

The board in the past released date sheets 1 to 1.5 months prior to the first examination day.

In 2023, CBSE date sheets were issued in December and exams on February 15. Class 10 final exams ended on March 21 and Class 12 exams ended on April 5. Papers were held in single shifts, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Follow this live blog for updates on CBSE board exam date sheet or time table and all other information.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 11, 2023 09:15 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 time tables 2024: What happened in 2023

    CBSE announced 2023 final examination time tables in December, 2022. Exams for both classes started on February 15. Class 10 exams ended on March 21 and Class 12 on April 5.

  • Dec 11, 2023 08:54 AM IST

    Where to check CBSE board exam 2024 date sheet

    When released, students can download CBSE Class X and Class XII date sheets from:

    1. cbse.gov.in
    2. cbse.nic.in
