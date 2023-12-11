CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Live: Where to check Class 10, 12 time tables when out

CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce date sheets or time tables for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2024 on its official website, cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. As announced by the board earlier, both exams are scheduled to begin on February 15, continue for approximately 55 days and are expected to get over by April 10. CBSE board exam date sheet 2024 Live Updates (cbse.gov.in, screenshot)

The board in the past released date sheets 1 to 1.5 months prior to the first examination day.

In 2023, CBSE date sheets were issued in December and exams on February 15. Class 10 final exams ended on March 21 and Class 12 exams ended on April 5. Papers were held in single shifts, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Follow this live blog for updates on CBSE board exam date sheet or time table and all other information.