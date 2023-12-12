Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024 date sheet. All those candidates who will appear for CBSE Class 10 board examination across the country can check the timetable here. CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Live Updates CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024 date sheet released, check timetable here (Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)

As per the official schedule, the Class 10 or secondary examination will begin on February 15 and will end on March 13, 2024. The examination for Class 10 on all days will be held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

The subjects to be conducted on the first day of the Class 10 board examination include Painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang and Sherpa. Sanskrit will be conducted on February 19, 2024. All language paper will be conducted on February 20, 2024.

Hindi will be conducted on February 21 and English on February 26, 2024. Science will be conducted on March 2 and Social Science on March 7, 2024. Mathematics Standard and Basic will be conducted on March 11, 2024. The last day of the examination will be conducted for Computer Applications, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence subjects. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

