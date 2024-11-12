CTET Admit Card 2024 awaited: Where, how to download CBSE CTET December hall ticket

Central Board of Secondary Education will release CTET Admit Card 2024 in due course of time. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download the CBSE CTET December hall ticket through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. CTET Admit Card 2024 awaited: Where, how to download CTET December hall ticket

There is no official update on the release date and time of CTET Admit Card 2024 on the official website yet. The official information bulletin reads, “The dates for downloading admit card will be available on CTET website.”

As per past trends, the CBSE CTET Admit Card is released a few days before the examination date.

This year, the CTET examination will be held on December 14, 2024. The examination will comprise of two papers and will be held in two shifts- first shift will be held from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Paper II will be held in the morning shift and Paper I in the evening shift. A person who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to appear in both the papers (Paper I and Paper II). The question paper will be set bilingual- Hindi/ English.

CTET Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on CTET Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE CTET.