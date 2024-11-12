Menu Explore
HP TET admit card 2024 soon at hpbose.org, exam from November 15

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 12, 2024 10:02 AM IST

The HP TET exam will be held on November 15, 17, 24, 26 and in two shifts on all days – 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will release the Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test or HP TET 2024 admit cards for the November session soon. The HP TET admit card will be released at hpbose.org.

HP TET November 2024 admit card soon at hpbose.org
HP TET November 2024 admit card soon at hpbose.org

The exam will be held on November 15, 17, 24, 26 and in two shifts on all days – 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

The HPBOSE said that the admit card for HP TET will be released four days before the examination. Although the exam is scheduled to begin on November 15, as of now, the admit card download link is not available on the website.

The latest notification available on the board's website regarding HP TET is about the list of rejected candidates.

How to download HP TET admit card when released

  1. Go to hpbose.org
  2. Open the TET exam tab
  3. Click on the admit card download link
  4. Enter your credentials and login
  5. Check and download the admit card.

HP TET paper pattern

In the HP TET exam, there will be one question paper in four different series. Questions will be multiple-choice, objective-type.

There will be 150 questions of one mark each. Candidates must attempt the paper within 150 minutes.

To pass the exam, candidates need to secure at least 60 per cent marks. A five per cent relaxation in the pass marks will be given to SC, ST, OBC and PHH candidates.

There will be no negative mark in the TET examination.

Candidates need to use blue/black ballpoint pen to mark the answers.

HP TET November 2024 exam schedule:

JBT TET - November 15

Shastri TET - November 15

TGT (Arts) TET - November 17

TGT (Medical) TET - November 17

TGT(Non-Medical) TET - November 24

Language Teacher TET - November 24

Punjabi TET - November 26

Urdu TET - November 26

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
