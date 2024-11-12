SSC JE Answer Key 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released tentative answer keys for the Junior Engineer (paper 2) recruitment examination on ssc.gov.in. Candidates can check the answer key and response sheets by logging in with the registration number and password. SSC JE answer key 2024 for paper 2 released at ssc.gov.in, direct link here (HT file)

The SSC JE paper 2 was held as a computer-based examination on November 6. Candidates who want to raise objections or submit representations regarding the tentative answer key can do so online up to November 14 (8 .m). They have to pay a fee of ₹100 per question.

The commission said representations received after the deadline will not be entertained. It has asked candidates to take printouts of their response sheets during the specified period.

The commission released exam city information and admit cards for the SSC JE paper 2 examination in October-end.

SSC conducted the SSC JE paper 1 exam from June 5 to 7 at test centres across the country. The result was announced in September.

A total of 11,765 candidates from Civil and 4,458 from Electrical and Mechanical Engineering streams qualified in the paper 1 examination and were eligible to appear for the paper 2 examination.

SSC JE paper 2 answer key: How to download

Go to ssc.gov.in.

Go to candidate login.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit and check the provisional answer key and the response sheet.

Download the response sheet, and if required, follow the instructions to raise objections.

Direct link

After the objection window is over, subject experts will review the representations received. If an objection/representation is found valid, the final answer key will be revised.

Candidates will not be allowed to raise objections to the final answer key.

The result of the SSC JE paper 2 examination will be prepared using the final answer key. For more information, candidates can visit the commission's official website.