UGC urges HEIs to implement guidelines and enable students enroll in two academic courses simultaneously

The University Grants Commission, UGC, has urged Higher Educational Institutions or HEIs to implement the guidelines in facilitating students in pursuing two courses at the same time. UGC has urged Higher Educational Institutions to implement the guidelines in facilitating students in pursuing two courses at the same time.

In a letter dated November 20, 2024, UGC secretary Prof Manish R. Joshi stated that many students continue to face challenges in enrolling two academic programmes simultaneously primarily due to the insistence of HEIs on submission of migration or school leaving certifications during admissions. “This requirement limits the students’ ability to secure admission to two programmes and undermines the purpose of the guidelines,” Prof Joshi stated in the letter.

Also read: IIM CAT 2024 slot 1 analysis: ‘Paper tricky and reflected an increased level of difficulty than previous year’

The letter further pointed out that more than two years have elapsed since the issuance of the guidelines and despite several reminders from the commission, some universities are yet to facilitate the implementation of these guidelines.

Also read: NIFT entrance test 2025 registration begins at exams.nta.ac.in, direct link to apply

In the letter, the UGC listed the guidelines which are mentioned below:

A student can pursue two full-time academic programmes in the physical mode provided that in such cases, class timings for one programme do not overlap with the class timings of the other programme.

A student can pursue two academic programmes, one in full-time physical mode and another in Open and Distance Learning (ODL)/Online mode; or up to two ODL/Online programmes simultaneously.

Degree or diploma programmes under DDL/Online mode shall be pursued with only such HEIs which are recognized by UGC/Statutory Council/Govt. of India for running such programmes.

Degree or diploma programmes under these guidelines shall be governed by the Regulations notified by the UGC and also the respective statutory/professional councils, wherever applicable.

These guidelines shall come into effect from the date of their notification by the UGC. No retrospective benefit can be claimed by the students who have already done two academic programmes simultaneously prior to the notification of these guidelines

The above guidelines shall be applicable only to the students pursuing academic programmes other than Ph.D. programme.

Also read: Transforming online learning challenges into success: How to overcome student burnout

The objectives of the guidelines:

Recognizing, identifying, and fostering the unique capabilities of each student, by sensitizing teachers as well as parents to promote each student's holístic development in both academic and non-academic spheres.

No hard separations between arts and sciences, between curricular and extra- curricular activities, between vocational and academic streams, etc. in order to eliminate harmful hierarchies among, and silos between different areas of learning.

Multidisciplinary and a holistic education across the sciences, social sciences, arts, humanities, and sports for a multidisciplinary world to ensure the unity and integrity of all knowledge.

Enabling an individual to study one or more specialized areas of interest at a deep level, and also develop character, ethical and constitutional values, intellectual curiosity, scientific temper, creativity, and spirit of service.

Offering the students, a range of disciplines including sciences, social sciences, arts, humanities, languages, as well as professional, technical, and vocational subjects to make them thoughtful, well-rounded, and creative individuals.

Preparing students for more meaningful and satisfying lives and work roles and enabling economic independence.

For more related information, read the official letter here.