IIM CAT 2024 slot 1 analysis: ‘Paper tricky and reflected an increased level of difficulty than previous year’

Indian Institute of Management, IIM, Calcutta is conducting the Common Admission Test or CAT 2024 on Sunday. November 24. The exam is being held in three slots, with the first slot ending at 10:30 AM. IIM CAT 2024 live updates IIM CAT 2024: The examination on November 24 is being conducted in three slots. The first slot concluded at 10:30 AM. Check the paper analysis here. (Representative image)

Now, how difficult was the paper? In this article, we will examine a detailed paper analysis by Gautam Puri, Co-Founder and MD of Career Launcher.

According to Puri, the difficulty level of CAT 2024 - Slot 1 was quite tricky and reflected an increased level of difficulty in comparison to the previous year. He said, “There were a total of 68 questions which were to be attempted in 120 minutes. The overall difficulty level of this year's exam was higher than that of the first slot of CAT 2023.”

Puri further shared a section-wise insight of the slot 1 paper which has been mentioned below:

VARC: The VARC section of CAT 2024 was moderate in difficulty level, with 24 questions to be completed in 40 minutes. Overall, this section was more accessible compared to the previous year.

DILR: The DILR section of CAT 2024 was moderate in difficulty, similar to the previous year. It included 20 questions, with 40 minutes allotted for this section.

QA: The QA section proved to be more challenging this year.

Worth mentioning here, the exam is being held in three slots. The second slot is scheduled for 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and the third slot will be conducted from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Candidates can download their admit card through candidate login at iimcat.ac.in.