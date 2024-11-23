IIM CAT 2024: Common Admission Test (CAT 2024), the entrance test for admission to postgraduate management courses at Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other business schools, is scheduled to take place tomorrow, Sunday, November 24 in different slots. IIM CAT 2024 tomorrow, admit card download link and other details (Unsplash)

Candidates must report at the exam venue as per the time informed. They have to bring a copy of the admit card and other required documents along with them.

Those who are yet to download the CAT 2024 admit card can visit iimcat.ac.in or use the link below.

CAT 2024 admit card download

This year, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta is administering the entrance test.

As per the schedule, the results of CAT 2024 will be declared in the second week of January.

CAT 2024 exam pattern

The test paper of CAT 2024 will have three sections – Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Ability (QA/Quants).

The duration of the examination will be 120 minutes. Candidates will get 40 minutes to attempt each section. Switching between sections will not be allowed.

CAT is held for admission to postgraduate and fellow/doctorate level Business courses offered by Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). Several non-IIM institutes also use the examination in their admission processes.

Though qualifying in CAT is one of the essential criteria for IIM admission, it does not guarantee admission to postgraduate courses at those institutions.

After clearing the examination, candidates are required to appear for further selection rounds as per the admission rules of the respective institutes.

Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of IIMs for further details.