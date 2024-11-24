IIM CAT 2024 Live: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta is conducting the Common Admission Test or CAT 2024 today, November 24. The exam is being held in three slots. The first slot started at 8:30 am and will end at 10:30 am. The second slot is scheduled for 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and the third slot is from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The admit card is available for download through candidate login at iimcat.ac.in. ...Read More

CAT 2024 admit card direct link

Candidates must reach the exam venue as per the reporting time mentioned on the admit cards. They must follow the instructions, bring a copy of the admit card and other required documents with them.

The test paper will have three sections – Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Ability (QA/Quants). The exam duration is 120 minutes, divided into three 40-minute parts for each section.

At the end of each slot, section-wise analysis of the CAT exam paper will be shared here.

CAT is held for admission to postgraduate and fellow/doctorate level Business courses offered by Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). Several non-IIM institutes also use the examination in their admission processes.

The results of CAT 2024 will be declared in the second week of January.

Check live updates on CAT 2024 below.