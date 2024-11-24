CAT 2024 Live: IIM CAT slot 1 exam upderway; guidelines, paper analysis updates
IIM CAT 2024 Live: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta is conducting the Common Admission Test or CAT 2024 today, November 24. The exam is being held in three slots. The first slot started at 8:30 am and will end at 10:30 am. The second slot is scheduled for 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and the third slot is from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The admit card is available for download through candidate login at iimcat.ac.in.
CAT 2024 admit card direct link
Candidates must reach the exam venue as per the reporting time mentioned on the admit cards. They must follow the instructions, bring a copy of the admit card and other required documents with them.
The test paper will have three sections – Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Ability (QA/Quants). The exam duration is 120 minutes, divided into three 40-minute parts for each section.
At the end of each slot, section-wise analysis of the CAT exam paper will be shared here.
CAT is held for admission to postgraduate and fellow/doctorate level Business courses offered by Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). Several non-IIM institutes also use the examination in their admission processes.
The results of CAT 2024 will be declared in the second week of January.
IIM CAT 2024 Live: Carry one of the following documents
IIM CAT 2024 Live: Candidates must carry the original copy of one of the following photo identity card-
- PAN
- Voter ID card
- Driving license
- Passport
- Aadhar card with photograph
- E-Aadhar
- Ration card
- Identification affidavit
IIM CAT 2024 Live: Admit card valid only if…
IIM CAT 2024 Live: Candidates need to print all pages of the admit card on an A4 paper and carry the same on the test day for verification. As per the instructions, admit cards will be treated as valid only if the photograph and signature are clear. Candidates must affix the same photograph uploaded while registering for the exam.
IIM CAT 2024 Live: Paper analysis at the end of the exam
IIM CAT 2024 Live: The slot-wise analysis of the CAT 2024 exam paper will be shared here at the end of the examination. Stay tuned.
IIM CAT 2024 Live: Slot 1 underway
IIM CAT 2024 Live: The first slot of the IIM entrance examination started at 8:30 am. The exam will end at 10:30 am.
IIM CAT 2024 Live: Exam pattern
IIM CAT 2024 Live: There are three sections in the CAT exam paper -
- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)
- Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and
- Quantitative Ability (QA/Quants).
- The exam duration is 120 minutes. Candidates will get 40 minutes to attempt each section. Switching between sections is not allowed.
IIM CAT 2024 Live: Admit card download link
IIM CAT 2024 Live: Candidates who have not downloaded their CAT exam admit cards yet can use the link below-
IIM CAT 2024 Live: Slot timings
IIM CAT 2024 Live: The exam will be held in three slots
Slot 1- 8:30 am to 10:30 am
Slot 2- 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm
Slot 3- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.
IIM CAT 2024 Live: Exam today
IIM CAT 2024 Live: IIM Calcutta will conduct the Common Admission Test or CAT 2024 today, November 24, in three slots.