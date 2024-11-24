IIM CAT 2024 slot 2 analysis: ‘Paper moderately difficult, DILR section tougher than slot 1’

Indian Institute of Management, IIM, Calcutta concluded the second slot of the the Common Admission Test or CAT 2024 at 2:30 PM on Sunday, November 24 IIM CAT 2024 live updates. Check IIM CAT 2024 slot 2 paper analysis here. (HT file image)

In this article, we will examine a detailed paper analysis of slot 2 as shared by candidates and experts.

According to the Career Launcher, the CAT 2024 slot 2 paper was overall moderately difficult, and almost similar to the previous slot.

There were a total of 68 questions (all 3 sections combined), for which students were allowed a total of 120 minutes.

Also read: IIM CAT 2024 slot 1 analysis: ‘Paper tricky and reflected an increased level of difficulty than previous year’

Section-wise difficulty level

VARC: There were a total of 24 questions in the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section for which students were allotted 40 minutes. In slot 2, the difficulty level of the VARC section was reported to be moderate. Candidates could aim for at least 10-12 questions.

DILR: The DILR (Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning) section had 22 questions, and the duration was 40 minutes. The DILR section was easy to moderate on the difficulty level. Candidates could at least aim for 10-11 questions.

QA: The QA (Quantitative Aptitude) section of CAT 2024 slot 2 had 22 questions, and the time allotted was 40 minutes. The slot 2 QA section was slightly moderate on difficulty level. Candidates could aim for 11-12 questions.

Overall, Slot 2 of CAT 24 was easier than Slot 1 and 2 of CAT 23, according to the analysis shared by Career Launcher.

Meanwhile, Anil Sable, PD Academics at Supergrads by Toprankers, who appeared for the CAT 2024, also shed detailed insights on difficulty levels, weightage and other details.

Also read: IIM CAT 2024 today, admit card download link and other details

Sable said, "The second slot of the CAT exam was a bit harder than the first one. The VARC section was easy, but the DILR was tougher compared to slot 1. The RC questions were manageable. The data interpretation was a little trickier than slot 1. In the Quant section, there were questions that were based on direct formulas. Overall, the difficulty level of the CAT exam was easy to moderate."

Also read: UGC urges HEIs to implement guidelines and enable students enroll in two academic courses simultaneously

He said that the exam pattern of CAT 2024 reflected a slight change in Slot 2.

Notably, here are some surprising elements:

The DILR section asked 22 questions (Total 5 sets: 3 sets with 4 questions each and 2 sets with 5 questions each.)

There were no Para Jumble questions asked.

The cut-offs are expected to get higher.

The IIM CAT 2024 slot 3 is scheduled from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.