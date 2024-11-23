NIFT entrance test 2025 registration begins at exams.nta.ac.in, direct link to apply

NIFT Entrance Exam 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application process for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and PhD entrance tests for admission to the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). Candidates who are planning to take admission to the above-mentioned courses offered by NIFT campuses in various parts of the country can apply for the exam at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/. NIFT entrance test 2025 registration begins at exams.nta.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Also read: Switzerland’s top technical university ETH Zurich applies stricter measures to Chinese students

The entrance test will be held for the following UG and PG regular, NLEA, artisans courses-

UG: Bachelor of Design or BDes, Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech)

PG: (Master of Design (MDes), Master of Fashion Management (MFM) and Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech) and NLEA (NIFT Lateral Entry Admission) BDes, NLEA BFTech

PhD.

The exam will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT)/paper-based test (PBT) in 82 cities across the country. The medium of the examination will be English and Hindi.

NIFT entrance test 2025: Direct link to apply

NIFT entrance test 2025: Important dates

January 6: Online registration ends

January 7: Registration with late fee ( ₹5,000) begins

January 9: Registration with late fee ends

January 10: Correction window opens

January 12: Correction window closes.

February 9: Exam date

Advance city intimation slip release date: To be announced later

Admit card release date: To be announced later

Answer key, result dates: To be announced later.

While filling the application form, candidates must choose the medium (English or Hindi) in which they want to attempt the examination.

Also read: IBPS PO Mains 2024 admit card out at ibps.in, direct link to download call letter

NTA said that in the case of any ambiguity between Hindi and English versions due to translation, the English version will be treated as final.

Before applying for the exam, candidates should read the eligibility criteria (age, education, etc.), syllabus and scheme of the examination mentioned in the information bulletin.

The NTA has asked candidates to visit the official websites of the NTA, nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/ and the NIFT website nift.ac.in for the latest updates.

Also read: SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 result awaited at ssc.gov.in, tier 2 in January

For further clarification related to NIFTEE 2025, candidates can also contact the agency at 011- 40759000 or email at nift@nta.ac.in