IBPS PO Mains 2024 admit card out at ibps.in, direct link to download call letter

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 23, 2024 04:14 PM IST

Candidates can download the IBPS PO Mains admit card 2024 by visiting the institute's official website, ibps.in.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Saturday released admit cards or call letters for the Probationary Officers (PO) Mains examination. Candidates can download the IBPS PO Mains admit card 2024 by visiting the institute's official website, ibps.in.

IBPS PO Mains 2024 admit card released at ibps.in
IBPS PO Mains 2024 admit card released at ibps.in

Along with the IBPS PO Mains call letter, the institute has also released an information handout for candidates.

IBPS PO Mains admit card 2024 direct link

To download the IBPS PO Mains admit card, candidates need to use the following login credentials-

  • Registration number or roll number and
  • Password or date of birth.

These are the steps they need to follow-

How to download IBPS PO Mains admit card 2024

  1. Go to ibps.in
  2. Open the link for the online main exam call letter for CRP PO/MT-XIV
  3. Check the information handout and proceed to login
  4. Enter your credentials
  5. Submit and download the call letter.
  6. Take a printout.

The IBPS PO Mains examination will consist of objective tests for 200 marks and a descriptive test for 25 marks.

Objective

Reasoning and Computer Aptitude: 45 questions, 60 marks, 60 minutes

General/Economy/Banking Awareness: 40 questions, 40 marks, 35 minutes

Data Analysis and Interpretation: 35 questions, 40 marks, 40 minutes

Descriptive

English Language- Letter Writing: Attempt one out of three questions for 10 marks

English Language- Essay Writing: Attempt one out of three questions for 15 marks.

The total time allotted for essay and letter writing are 25 minutes.

Some sections are further divided into sub-sections. Here is a detailed look:

IBPS PO Mains paper pattern (information handout, screenshot)
IBPS PO Mains paper pattern (information handout, screenshot)

There will be a penalty for wrong answers in the objective tests. For each incorrect answer, one-fourth (0.25) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted. There is no negative marking for unattempted questions.

IBPS is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 4,455 Probationary Officers and Management Trainee vacancies.

For further details, candidates can visit the bank's official website.

Exam and College Guide
