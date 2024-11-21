IBPS PO Prelims Result 2024 Live: CRP PO MTs XIV results out at ibps.in, direct link here
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2024 Live: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS PO Prelims Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Probationary Officer preliminary examination can check the results and scorecard on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. Direct link to check IBPS PO Prelims Result 2024 ...Read More
The prelims examination was likely held on October 19 and 20, 2024. The written test consisted of objective-type questions for 100 marks, lasting one hour. There were three sections in the paper: English Language (30 questions, 30 marks, 20 minutes), Quantitative Aptitude (35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes), and Reasoning Ability (35 questions, 35 marks, 20 minutes).
The IBPS PO main examination will likely be held on November 30, 2024. Candidates who qualify the prelims examination are eligible to appear for the main examination.
This recruitment drive will fill up 4,455 Probationary Officers/Management Trainee posts in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, date and time.
