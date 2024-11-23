SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 result awaited at ssc.gov.in, tier 2 in January

SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recently announced that the Combined Graudate Level (CGL) tier 2 examination will be held in January, 2025. With this, the result of the SSC CGL tier 1 examination, which was held in September, 2024, is expected to be released soon on the commission's website, ssc.gov.in. ...Read More

Candidates will be able to check the SSC CGL tier 1 result using roll numbers.

The SSC CGL tier 1 exam took place from September 9 to 26 at test centres across the country. The provisional answer key was released on October 3 and objections were invited up to October 8. The final answer key will be released after the final result.

How to check SSC CGL tier 1 result 2024

Go to the commission's official website, ssc.gov.in Open the result tab Open the CGL tier 1 result link Download the PDF and check your result using the roll number.

The paper of the tier 1 examination contained objective-type, multiple-choice questions on general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude and english comprehension. In each section, there were 25 questions for 50 marks. The question paper was set in English and Hindi, except for the English Comprehension section.

General or unreserved category candidates need to score 25 per cent or more marks to pass the exam. For OBC and EWS, pass marks are 25 per cent and it is 20 per cent for all other categories.

SSC CGL 2024 will fill 17727 Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ vacancies.

Check live updates on tier 1 results below.