Transforming online learning challenges into success: How to overcome student burnout

As students dive into online learning, many face a hidden hurdle: burnout. Imagine starting each day motivated, only to feel drained by endless screen time and a constant flow of assignments. This experience, shared by countless students, can erode focus, engagement, and even the desire to keep going. But what if there were ways to break free from this cycle and thrive? As students dive into online learning, many face a hidden hurdle: burnout.(File Photo)

Overcoming student burnout is not only possible but achievable with the right strategies. By understanding what fuels burnout and implementing a few effective techniques, students can reclaim their energy, boost productivity, and find success in the virtual classroom. Let’s take a look at some of the key strategies below.

Master time management

Without the structured schedules provided by traditional classrooms, many students struggle to organize their time effectively. In an online learning environment, the freedom to decide when and how long to study can feel overwhelming. A study conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic found that 70.7% of Indian students reported difficulties with time management due to elevated screen time and increased social media use during online classes.

Daily or weekly plans using digital planners or calendar tools can create a sense of order, guiding students through tasks and allowing them to allocate time for studies, assignments, and personal activities. Being realistic with these schedules and allowing time for breaks can help prevent the feelings of fatigue that often accompany long hours of studying.

Create boundaries between study and personal time

When learning takes place in the same spaces where students relax, the line between work and personal time can become blurred. This blending of environments can lead to a sense of always being on duty, which makes it difficult for the mind to disengage from academic stress. Creating a designated study area, such as a specific desk or corner, can help establish a psychological separation between academic and personal life. Even in small living spaces, setting up a distinct study zone can signal to the brain when it is time to focus and when it is time to unwind. This clear boundary promotes better relaxation when the study day ends, contributing to overall mental well-being.

Take regular breaks to recharge

Long periods of continuous studying often do more harm than good, affecting productivity and mental health. Studies suggest that running for just 10 minutes can increase brain activity and improve mood. Techniques such as the Pomodoro Method, where students work in focused bursts followed by short breaks, can help maintain a balanced approach to studying. During these pauses, engaging in physical activities like stretching or taking a walk helps rejuvenate the body and mind. Incorporating movement into breaks is a simple yet effective way to refresh and prepare for the next round of learning.

Stay connected with peers

The absence of direct social interaction in online learning can lead to feelings of isolation, which adds to burnout. As per Statista reports, about 78% of students found peer learning to be a significant challenge to the online teaching methodologies adopted in the country during the pandemic. So, actively seeking opportunities for connection can help address this issue. Joining online study groups, participating in discussion forums, or scheduling regular chats with classmates offers more than just academic support. These interactions encourage a sense of belonging and community, which can reduce stress and make the learning experience more enjoyable.

Set realistic goals

The nature of online learning can often encourage students to set goals that are difficult to achieve, leading to frustration and exhaustion. A more effective approach involves breaking down larger tasks into smaller, manageable steps. Achieving these smaller milestones creates a sense of progress, which can sustain motivation over time. Celebrating these accomplishments, however modest they may seem, reinforces a positive mindset. This practice encourages continuous growth and ensures that learning remains an attainable and rewarding pursuit rather than a relentless race to meet unrealistic expectations.

Ask for help when needed

A meta-analysis reported a high prevalence of anxiety, depression, and stress among remote learning students globally, which likely reflects similar trends in India. Many students hesitate to seek assistance when they feel overwhelmed, viewing it as a sign of weakness. In reality, reaching out to teachers, tutors, or counsellors demonstrates a commitment to overcoming challenges. Institutions often provide resources such as academic support and counselling services that are designed to help students manage their workload and cope with pressure. The guidance from instructors or support staff can offer new perspectives on handling coursework, allowing students to feel more in control.

Final words

While online learning presents unique challenges, burnout is not an inevitable outcome. By implementing these strategies, students can cater to the virtual academic landscape more effectively. However, the responsibility extends beyond individual learners. Educational institutions must evolve to better support online students. This includes redesigning curricula for digital platforms, providing robust technical support, and offering virtual wellness resources. As we continue to embrace online education, a holistic approach that combines personal strategies with institutional support will be key to promoting a thriving, resilient student community in the digital age.

(Author Rohit Gupta is Co-Founder and COO , College Vidya. Views expressed are personal.)