REET 2024 registration ends tomorrow at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, 12.29 lakh applied so far

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will close the application window for the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2024 on January 15, 2025. The primary level (level 1) and upper primary level (level 2) exams will be held at different times. (HT file)

Candidates who wish to apply for the examination can visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and submit their application forms.

As per the officials, 12.29 lakh applications have been received so far. The application link will remain open till midnight tomorrow. Of the applications received 304180 applications were received for level one, 826627 for level two and 98031 for both levels have been received.

About the exam:

REET 2024 will be conducted in two shifts on February 27. The primary level (level 1) and upper primary level (level 2) exams will be held at different times. The first shift exam will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift exam will be held from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

Exam Fee Details:

The examination fee for level one and two is ₹550. If a candidate applies for both the levels, he/she will have to pay a fee of ₹750.

For more information, visit the official website.

