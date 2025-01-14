Menu Explore
REET 2024 registration ends tomorrow at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, 12.29 lakh applied so far

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 14, 2025 07:06 PM IST

Candidates who wish to apply for the examination can visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and submit their application forms.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will close the application window for the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2024 on January 15, 2025.

The primary level (level 1) and upper primary level (level 2) exams will be held at different times. (HT file)
The primary level (level 1) and upper primary level (level 2) exams will be held at different times. (HT file)

Candidates who wish to apply for the examination can visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and submit their application forms.

Direct Link to submit application forms for the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2024

As per the officials, 12.29 lakh applications have been received so far. The application link will remain open till midnight tomorrow. Of the applications received 304180 applications were received for level one, 826627 for level two and 98031 for both levels have been received.

About the exam:

REET 2024 will be conducted in two shifts on February 27. The primary level (level 1) and upper primary level (level 2) exams will be held at different times. The first shift exam will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift exam will be held from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

Exam Fee Details:

The examination fee for level one and two is 550. If a candidate applies for both the levels, he/she will have to pay a fee of 750.

For more information, visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
