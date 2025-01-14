Menu Explore
IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi UG admissions open for 2025-26, here's all you need to know

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
Jan 14, 2025 06:52 PM IST

IIT Delhi—Abu Dhabi has announced the commencement of the registration process for its undergraduate programmes for academic session 2025-26.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi—Abu Dhabi (IITD-AD) has announced the commencement of the registration process for its undergraduate programmes for academic session 2025-26. This is the second batch of admissions since the institution was launched in January 2024.

The admissions to these 4-year degree programmes will be conducted through two primary modes: JEE (Advanced) and CAET(File/ (Photo posted on X by @dpradhanbjp))
The admissions to these 4-year degree programmes will be conducted through two primary modes: JEE (Advanced) and CAET(File/ (Photo posted on X by @dpradhanbjp))

Programmes on Offer

For the upcoming academic year commencing in August 2025, IITD-AD will offer three Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech.) programs:

Computer Science and Engineering

Energy Science and Engineering

Chemical Engineering

The admissions to these 4-year degree programmes will be conducted through two primary modes: 1) JEE (Advanced) 2) CAET

JEE (Advanced) 2025

Indian nationals interested in applying to undergraduate programs at IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi should appear in JEE (Advanced) 2025, and apply through the portal of Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).

Combined Admission Entrance Test (CAET) 2025

CAET 2025 will be held in two sessions: Session 1 on February 16, 2025, and Session 2 on April 13, 2025.

One-third of the seats are reserved for JEE (Advanced) qualifiers, while two-thirds are allocated through CAET 2025.

CAET 2025 will be a 3-hour pen-and-paper test conducted in English. It will consist of 60 questions equally distributed among Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Test centres for CAET 2025 will be located in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah in the UAE and New Delhi in India. Candidates can appear for one or both sessions, with their higher score considered for final selection. Early admission offers will be extended to top performers in Session 1.

The CAET 2025 seats are open to UAE nationals and international students (including Indian expatriates who have completed their high school and five previous years of education in the UAE).

Note: Students can visit https://abudhabi.iitd.ac.in/ to check important details including eligibility criterial, important dates and other details.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
