Berkeley Executive Education and Emeritus collaborate to launch 3-month Artificial Intelligence & GenAI program

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 14, 2025 01:56 PM IST

This program is tailored to equip mid-level and senior professionals with the insights and tools needed to integrate AI into their business strategies.

Berkeley Executive Education announced the launch of its 3-month Artificial Intelligence & GenAI: Business Strategies and Applications Program in India, in collaboration with Emeritus.

The program aims to prepare the participants to drive strategic adoption of AI, unlocking its potential for real-world transformative outcomes, (Pexels)
The program aims to prepare the participants to drive strategic adoption of AI, unlocking its potential for real-world transformative outcomes, (Pexels)

The program aims to prepare the participants to drive strategic adoption of AI, unlocking its potential for real-world transformative outcomes,

The Berkeley Executive Education Artificial Intelligence & GenAI: Business Strategies and Applications program provides a forward-thinking perspective on how businesses can leverage AI to drive innovation and transform industries—all without requiring participants to have extensive technical expertise, mentioned the press release.

About the program:

This program is tailored to equip mid-level and senior professionals across diverse sectors with the insights and tools needed to effectively integrate AI into their business strategies.

Through this program, participants will develop critical thinking skills and gain insights to foster success across various industries. While the curriculum delves into the current capabilities and future potential of GenAI, it also offers an in-depth exploration of automation, machine learning, and robotics and their transformative impact on business.

The program emphasises practical applications, preparing participants with AI-driven strategies to enhance organizational growth, optimize product marketing, and build high-performing teams through a mix of theoretical foundations and applied learning. Key features of the program include industry-relevant case studies, select live sessions and the development of a capstone project.

The curriculum encompasses modules such as machine learning fundamentals, neural networks and deep learning, robotics, and the future of AI in business, designed to provide participants with a competitive edge and strategic acumen in the evolving AI landscape.

Key dates:

The program starts on March 27, 2025, and has a fee of INR 1,49,000+ GST.

Interested applicants should apply by January 22, 2025.

For more information, visit the official website.

