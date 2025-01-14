Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Last day to register at innovateindia1.mygov.in, more than 325 lakh students apply so far

The Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 registration process will be closing today, January 14, 2024. Students, teachers and parents who are interesting in participating in the eighth edition of the annual event have their last chance to register on the official website at innovateindia1.mygov.in. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Application process will conclude today at innovateindia1.mygov.in. Apply via direct link given here.

According to the official website, over 325.63 lakh students have submitted their applications till January 14, 2025, 10 AM.

Additionally, more than 20.39 lakh teachers and over 5.39 lakh parents have registered themselves for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025.

Worth mentioning here, the registration process for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 includes a Quiz Competition (MCQ format) which has been developed for the students of classes 6 to 12, teachers, and parents on MyGov.in portal.

As per a MoE statement, the questions to be asked during PPC 2025 may be in the following format:

Students can submit questions of their choice that they would like to ask the Prime Minister during the registration process. The questions may be related to dealing with examination stress, career, future aspirations or about life in general Students of classes 6 to 12, teachers, and parents will be selected from those who have participated in the online quiz competition. An attempt will be made to select questions by students, teachers and parents from diverse regions of India covering varied topics for interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Questions from students abroad will also be included, the ministry said.

During the programme, Prime Minister Modi will talk to students and answering their various exam-related and other academic queries, and encourage them ahead of crucial examinations.

The application process for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 began on December 14, 2024.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Steps to register

The following steps will guide you to submit your applications:

Visit the the official website at innovateindia1.mygov.in. On the home page, scroll down to the “Participate now” tab. Select your category - Student (Self Participation) - for students of classes 6th - 12th, Student (Participation through Teacher login) - for students of classes 6th - 12th with no access to internet or email id or mobile number, Teacher and Parent. Furnish the necessary details and click on submit. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, visit the official website of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025.