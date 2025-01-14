SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2024 likely today at ssc.gov.in, here’s how to download

Staff Selection Commission will likely release SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2024 on January 14, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 (Tier-II) can download the admit card through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC headquarters (HT File Photo)

The SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 (Tier II) will be held on January 18, 19 and 20, 2025.

Tier-II will include conducting of Paper-I & Paper-II in separate shift(s)/ day(s). Paper I is compulsory for all the posts and Paper-II will be for only those candidates who apply for the posts of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and Statistical Investigator Grade-II in the office of Registrar General of India (M/o Home Affairs) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for these Posts.

Along with Tier 2 admit card, the 'Scribe's Entry Pass (for own scribe)' for the said examination will likely be available today, January 14, 2025.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2024: How to download

Candidates who will appear for the Tier 2 examination can download the admit card by following the simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on login link and enter the required details.

Now click on SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can click on download link.

The admit card will be downloaded.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process for the same started on June 24 and concluded on July 24, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 18236 group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ vacancies in Central Government. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.