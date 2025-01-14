Maharashtra RTE admissions 2025 for 25% reserved seats begins at student.maharashtra.gov.in, direct link here

Maharashtra School Education Department has opened the window for Right to Education (RTE) admissions 2025 for 25 per cent reserved seats in schools on Tuesday, January 14. Parents seeking admissions for their children can submit the applications on the official website at student.maharashtra.gov.in. Maharashtra RTE admissions 2025 for 25% reserved seats begins at student.maharashtra.gov.in. Check important points to remember while submitting applications.

Notably, the deadline to submit applications is January 27, 2025.

The official notification states that “Under Section 12 (c) (1) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, children belonging to weaker and disadvantaged sections are entitled to self-financing schools, unaided schools, police welfare schools (unaided) and municipal schools (self-financing schools).”

THINGS TO REMEMBER WHILE FILLING APPLICATIONS

Children of parents whose annual income in a financial year is less than one lakh are included in economically weaker group. 10 schools should be carefully selected for 25% admission process. While filling the application form, parents have to determine the distance from the school to their home using Google map, states the notification. Due care should be taken to ensure that the application form is filled within the prescribed time limit. Owing to possibilities of technical difficulties such as internet issues during the last period for submission of application, it is advised that the application is submitted as early as possible. Parents should fill correct details while submitting applications. These include Home Address, Date of Birth, Income Certificate, Disability Certificate, Caste Certificate, etc. Children who have previously taken admission in a school under RTE 25 percent cannot apply again. In case it is found that a child who was previously admitted under the 25% admission process has been re-admitted by filling in wrong information, the said admission will be cancelled. Parents are required to submit only one complete application at a time. Parents should not upload any kind of documents online.

For more related information, parents/students are advised to visit the official website.