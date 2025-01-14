National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the AISSEE 2025 registration date. Candidates who want to apply for All India Sainik Schools Entrance examination, AISSEE 2025 can find the direct link through the official website of NTA exams at exams.nta.ac.in. AISSEE 2025 registration date extended, check last date to apply here

The last date to apply for AISSEE 2025 has been extended till January 23, 2025. The last date for submission of examination fee has been extended till January 24, 2025.

The correction window will open on January 26 and will close on January 28, 2025. Candidates are allowed to change gender, date of birth, category, medium, father’s name and mother’s name. No change is allowed in candidate’s name, photo and signature, mobile number, email address, permanent and correspondence address, exam city.

AISSEE 2025: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA exams at exams.nta.ac.in.

Click on AISSEE 2025 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where the registration link is available.

Click on the registration link and register yourself.

Once done, login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for General/Wards of Defence personnel and ex-servicemen/ OBC (NCL)* as per central list category is ₹800/- and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes will have to pay ₹650/-.

AISSEE-2025 for the Academic Year 2025-26, covers admission to Classes VI and IX of Sainik Schools and Class VI for all New Sainik Schools and Class IX of approved 17 New Sainik Schools, which commenced their Academic Session from 2022-23. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AISSEE.