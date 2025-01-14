GD Goenka University, Learn with Leaders collaborate to host Harvard Undergraduate Science Olympiad

GD Goenka University collaborated with Learn with Leaders to host the Harvard Undergraduate Science Olympiad (HUSO) from January 6 to 10, 2025. The programme was aimed at providing students of middle and high school with an opportunity to engage in STEM education via a series of competitive and educational activities. GD Goenka University hosted the Harvard Undergraduate Science Olympiad in collaboration with Learn with Leaders.

The event comprised of series of exams and interactive sessions wherein students participated in biology, Earth science, chemistry, math, and physics tests.

Also read: IIM Sambalpur introduces maiden MBA program in Business Analytics at Delhi campus, check course details here

Additionally, the Olympiad featured engaging activities such as a scavenger hunt, team challenges, and hands-on workshops in various STEM fields, as informed in a press release issued by the University.

Shedding light on the collaboration with Learn with Leaders, Nipun Goenka, the Managing Director of GD Goenka Group, said that the partnership is a testament to the university's commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence.

As per the release, the core objective of the collaboration was to offer students the chance to understand how to use STEM to solve real-world problems and to expose them to global perspectives.

Also read: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Last day to register at innovateindia1.mygov.in, more than 325 lakh students apply so far

As part of the programme, students interacted with mentors from the Harvard Undergraduate Science Olympiad, who provided them guidance and support.

Also read: Maharashtra RTE admissions 2025 for 25% reserved seats begins at student.maharashtra.gov.in, direct link here

Students also interacted with the Harvard/MIT Panel who delivered valuable insights into the latest advancements in STEM and motivated students to pursue their passions in these fields.