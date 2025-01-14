BITS Design School’s B Des (Hons) applications to close on January 31, check details

BITS Design School (BITSDES), set up under the aegis of BITS Pilani, will close the application window for 2025 admissions to its 4-year residential Bachelor of Design (Honours) programme on January 31, 2025. The list of shortlisted candidates based on test scores will be announced on April 14, 2025. (Representative file image)

About the programme:

BITSDES has an intake of 180 students for its B Des (Hons) programme which offers five pathways—Physical Product Design, Digital Product Design (UX/UI), Design Research and Insights, Experience Design, and Visual Design.

Selection process:

Admissions to the programme are based on an assessment beginning with the scores of either NID DAT Prelims, UCEED, or the BITS Design Aptitude Test (BITSDAT).

Students who plan to apply with the NID DAT Prelim or the UCEED score are also required to submit their BITSDES application by January 31, 2025. They can do so using registration numbers or roll numbers for NID DAT Prelim / UCEED. The application portal will be re-opened between 5th and 8th April to upload their scores.

Students also have the option of taking the BITSDAT between March 31, 2025, and April 5, 2025. The BITSDAT is a 60-minute test with multiple-choice questions on general aptitude and design concepts.

The list of shortlisted candidates based on test scores will be announced on April 14, 2025.

Selected candidates will need to upload their portfolios, and online interviews will be scheduled between May 2, 2025, to May 12, 2025.

“BITS Design School is a place where people from around the world come together to harness the power of design and shape a more thoughtful and impactful future. Our students are learning in a transdisciplinary environment and have a strong inclination toward addressing real-world problems through design. We emphasize international exposure, hands-on experiences, and industry-relevant projects, equipping our students to adapt to evolving trends in the global design landscape," said Nandita Abraham, Dean, BITS Design School.

BITS Design School has collaborated with global institutions to enhance its academic offerings – with Aalto University in Finland for curriculum design and annual review, with Arizona State University for student and faculty exchange, joint research programmes and projects, and with RMIT University in Melbourne, to create opportunities for student/faculty exchange and immersion, mentioned the press release.

