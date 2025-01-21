Railway Recruitment Boards have released RRB RPF Constable 2024 application status. Candidates who have registered themselves for CEN No. RPF 02/2024 (Constable) posts can check the state through the official website of RRBs under which they have applied for. The link to check the application status is also available on rrbapply.gov.in. RRB RPF Constable 2024 application status released, official notice here

The Board has completed the scrutiny of the applications and candidates can view status of their applications under (i) Provisionally accepted (ii) Provisionally accepted with conditions and (iii) Rejected (Along with reasons for rejection) by logging in with their user credentials at rrbapply.gov.in.

"The candidature of all accepted candidates (Provisionally accepted / Conditionally accepted) is purely provisional and his/her candidature is liable to be cancelled at any stage of recruitment process or thereafter, in case of any inconsistency/deficiency/falsified record or data furnished by them in his/her application or any malpractice on the part of candidates coming to the notice of RRB at any stage of the recruitment process", reads the official notice.

RRB RPF Constable 2024 application status: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the application status.

1. Visit the official website of RRB Apply.

2. Login to the account with the credentials.

3. Click on submit and your application status will be displayed.

4. Check the application status and download it.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The RRB RPF Constable registration process was started on April 15 and concluded on May 14, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 4208 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRB.