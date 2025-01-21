Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RRB RPF Constable 2024 application status released, official notice here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jan 21, 2025 02:03 PM IST

RRB RPF Constable 2024 application status have been released. The direct link is given here. 

Railway Recruitment Boards have released RRB RPF Constable 2024 application status. Candidates who have registered themselves for CEN No. RPF 02/2024 (Constable) posts can check the state through the official website of RRBs under which they have applied for. The link to check the application status is also available on rrbapply.gov.in.

RRB RPF Constable 2024 application status released, official notice here
RRB RPF Constable 2024 application status released, official notice here

The Board has completed the scrutiny of the applications and candidates can view status of their applications under (i) Provisionally accepted (ii) Provisionally accepted with conditions and (iii) Rejected (Along with reasons for rejection) by logging in with their user credentials at rrbapply.gov.in.

RRB RPF Constable application status out at rrbapply.gov.in, direct link and how to check

"The candidature of all accepted candidates (Provisionally accepted / Conditionally accepted) is purely provisional and his/her candidature is liable to be cancelled at any stage of recruitment process or thereafter, in case of any inconsistency/deficiency/falsified record or data furnished by them in his/her application or any malpractice on the part of candidates coming to the notice of RRB at any stage of the recruitment process", reads the official notice.

Direct link to check RRB RPF Constable 2024 application status 

RRB RPF Constable 2024 application status: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the application status.

1. Visit the official website of RRB Apply.

2. Login to the account with the credentials.

3. Click on submit and your application status will be displayed.

4. Check the application status and download it.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The RRB RPF Constable registration process was started on April 15 and concluded on May 14, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 4208 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRB.

Official Notice Here 

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On