RRB RPF Constable application status out at rrbapply.gov.in, direct link and how to check

RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the application status for the Constable (Executive) in Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force) recruitment examination. Candidates can login to rrbapply.gov.in to find if their applications have been accepted, provisionally accepted or rejected. RRB RPF Constable application status has been released at rrbapply.gov.in.

RRBs are conducting the RPF recruitment examination for 452 Sub Inspector and 4,208 Constable vacancies. The RPF SI recruitment exam is over and the answer key has been released.

The official notice reads, “SMS and email have been sent to the candidates to their registered mobile number and email ID mentioned in the submitted applications regarding application status.”

How to check RRB Constable application status

Go to rrbapply.gov.in. Log in to your account. Open the application status. Check if your application has been accepted or provisionally accepted or rejected.

For more updates about the RPF Constable recruitment examination, candidates can visit the official RRB website where they applied for the exam.

Read the official notice here: