Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NEET case: Patna court issues arrest warrant against Mukhiya, mastermind of question paper leak cases

ByAvinash Kumar, Patna
Jan 28, 2025 07:40 PM IST

The EOU, the ED, and the Central Bureau of Investigation are actively investigating the matter to take it to a conclusive end, said a senior police official.

A month after lifting the stay on the arrest of Sanjeev Singh alias Lutan Mukhiya, the Patna court on Monday issued an arrest warrant against him, the alleged mastermind behind multiple question paper leak cases, including that of NEET.

Mukhiya is accused of orchestrating the leaks of several important examinations, including the Bihar Public Service Commission teacher recruitment exam, constable recruitment exam and the NEET exam.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Mukhiya is accused of orchestrating the leaks of several important examinations, including the Bihar Public Service Commission teacher recruitment exam, constable recruitment exam and the NEET exam.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court directed the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) to arrest Mukhiya at the earliest. If he is not apprehended or does not appear in court within a month, the court has authorized the investigating agency to attach his property through a public advertisement. The court’s stern directives mark a significant step in the case, intensifying efforts to bring Mukhiya to justice for his alleged involvement in this high-profile examination paper leak scam.

The CBI and ED have expanded their probe, with the Patna Civil Court now issuing a warrant against Mukhiya, which could make life difficult for him. The EOU, the ED, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are actively investigating the matter to take it to a conclusive end, said a senior police official.

Also Read: ASER 2024: More than 80% children under 5 are enrolled in pre-primary institutions in 2024

Mukhiya is accused of orchestrating the leaks of several important examinations, including the Bihar Public Service Commission teacher recruitment exam, constable recruitment exam and the NEET exam. The ED has also filed a case against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after uncovering assets grossly disproportionate to his known sources of income. An ED investigation revealed that Mukhiya possessed 144% more assets than his legitimate income.

Raids conducted at his hideouts unearthed extensive evidence, including documents for land, luxury vehicles, jewellery, and movable and immovable properties valued in crores of rupees. The court’s stern directives mark a significant step in the case, intensifying efforts to bring Mukhiya to justice for his alleged involvement in this high-profile examination paper leak scam.

Also Read: China to prioritise physical education in schools as obesity rates rise

Mukhiya, a resident of Nagarnausa in Nalanda district is employed as a technical assistant at Noorsarai Horticulture College and shot into the limelight for his alleged involvement in a series of examination-related scams, including the NEET exam paper leak case, which drew nationwide attention. He first came under scrutiny in 2010 when his name surfaced in a case involving exam cheating using Bluetooth devices. Subsequently, he was allegedly involved in the Bihar constable recruitment exam paper leak, among other similar scams. Mukhiya’s son, Shiv Kumar, is already in jail for involvement in the teacher recruitment exam paper leak case.

“Question papers of several exams, including that of NEET and BPSC, were leaked, and a case was filed against Sanjeev under the DA. The EOU has presented all evidence against Sanjeev in the court, after which it lifted the stay on his arrest. An application for issue of warrant and seizure of his property has been filed in the court,” said Manavjit Singh Dhillon, DIG EOU.

Also Read: THE Rankings by Subject 2025: Stanford outshines Harvard to be world's best institute for law studies, full list here

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
See More
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On