NEET case: Patna court issues arrest warrant against Mukhiya, mastermind of question paper leak cases

A month after lifting the stay on the arrest of Sanjeev Singh alias Lutan Mukhiya, the Patna court on Monday issued an arrest warrant against him, the alleged mastermind behind multiple question paper leak cases, including that of NEET. Mukhiya is accused of orchestrating the leaks of several important examinations, including the Bihar Public Service Commission teacher recruitment exam, constable recruitment exam and the NEET exam.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court directed the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) to arrest Mukhiya at the earliest. If he is not apprehended or does not appear in court within a month, the court has authorized the investigating agency to attach his property through a public advertisement. The court’s stern directives mark a significant step in the case, intensifying efforts to bring Mukhiya to justice for his alleged involvement in this high-profile examination paper leak scam.

The CBI and ED have expanded their probe, with the Patna Civil Court now issuing a warrant against Mukhiya, which could make life difficult for him. The EOU, the ED, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are actively investigating the matter to take it to a conclusive end, said a senior police official.

Mukhiya is accused of orchestrating the leaks of several important examinations, including the Bihar Public Service Commission teacher recruitment exam, constable recruitment exam and the NEET exam. The ED has also filed a case against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after uncovering assets grossly disproportionate to his known sources of income. An ED investigation revealed that Mukhiya possessed 144% more assets than his legitimate income.

Raids conducted at his hideouts unearthed extensive evidence, including documents for land, luxury vehicles, jewellery, and movable and immovable properties valued in crores of rupees. The court’s stern directives mark a significant step in the case, intensifying efforts to bring Mukhiya to justice for his alleged involvement in this high-profile examination paper leak scam.

Mukhiya, a resident of Nagarnausa in Nalanda district is employed as a technical assistant at Noorsarai Horticulture College and shot into the limelight for his alleged involvement in a series of examination-related scams, including the NEET exam paper leak case, which drew nationwide attention. He first came under scrutiny in 2010 when his name surfaced in a case involving exam cheating using Bluetooth devices. Subsequently, he was allegedly involved in the Bihar constable recruitment exam paper leak, among other similar scams. Mukhiya’s son, Shiv Kumar, is already in jail for involvement in the teacher recruitment exam paper leak case.

“Question papers of several exams, including that of NEET and BPSC, were leaked, and a case was filed against Sanjeev under the DA. The EOU has presented all evidence against Sanjeev in the court, after which it lifted the stay on his arrest. An application for issue of warrant and seizure of his property has been filed in the court,” said Manavjit Singh Dhillon, DIG EOU.

