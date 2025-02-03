UP Police Constable PET admit card for phase 1 released, direct link to download

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has released admit cards for the first phase of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round for the Constable recruitment exam at uppbpb.gov.in. UP Police Constable PET admit card for phase 1 out

Eligible candidates can download their admit cards using registration number and date of birth. Here is the direct link.

UP Police PET admit card: Direct link

How to download UP Police Constable PET admit card

Go to the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. On the home page, click on the UP Police Constable 2024 PET admit card link. Enter your login details and submit. Your PET admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card.

Candidates who face any difficulty while downloading the admit card can contact the helpline number-8867786192.

The first phase of the Physical Efficiency Test will begin on February 10, 2025. The Phase 2 physical efficiency test admit card will be released on February 10, 2025.

The written exam – the largest in the history of Uttar Pradesh – for 48 lakh students was conducted in two phases.

In the first phase held on August 23, 24 and 25, around 28.91 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. The second phase was conducted on August 30 and 31 for around 19.26 lakh candidates.

The result was announced in November 2024. A total of 1,74,316 candidates have been declared eligible for the next stage which is approximately two and a half times the number of available posts (60,244).

After the result, UPPRPB chairman Rajeev Krishna informed leveraging advanced technology, strict confidentiality protocols, and rigorous security arrangements, the board devised a comprehensive strategy that dismantled the plans of copy mafias and solver gangs. He said artificial intelligence (AI) played a pivotal role in this effort, enabling strong safeguards against any malpractice during the examination process.r.

Of the 60,244 posts, 20 percent posts are reserved for women candidates as per reservation policy, meaning 12,049 women will be recruited while 48,195 men to be recruited during this process.

The commission carried out the document verification round after announcing the written exam results and those who cleared the round are eligible to appear for PET.