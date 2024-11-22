Results of UP police constable recruitment written exam declared

The results of the written exam for the largest constable recruitment in the history of Uttar Pradesh have been announced by UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on Thursday. Based on merit, 1,74,316 candidates have been declared eligible for the next stage which is approximately two and a half times the number of available posts (60,244). (Pic for representation only)

The selected candidates will now proceed to the next phase, which includes record verification and a physical standard test. This stage of the selection process is scheduled to take place in the third week of December. The UPPRPB congratulated all successful candidates and urged them to regularly visit the official website for updates related to the selection process.

UPPRPB chairman Rajeev Krishna stated that all candidates who achieved the same cut-off marks in the written examination for Direct Recruitment-2023 to the posts of Constable (Civil Police) have been included in the merit list for the next stage.

“The list of eligible candidates for document verification and the Physical Standard Test (DV/PST) has been published on the board’s official website, (https://uppbpb.gov.in/). Candidates can check their results using their registration number or exam roll number,” he added.

Krishna further said that the document verification and Physical Standard Test (DV/PST) are scheduled for the third week of December. Candidates who qualify in this stage will then participate in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which is set to take place in the third week of January, 2025.

He said the result of the written examination was released after thorough resolution of objections. He explained that the board had invited objections from candidates by publishing the question papers and answer keys for all 10 shifts of the examination on its official website between September 11 and 19.

“All objections received through various channels were meticulously reviewed, and opinions were sought from a panel of subject experts as necessary. After the completion of the written examination, the process of scanning the OMR answer sheets was conducted under strict security measures. Security personnel and CCTV cameras were deployed, and 24/7 live monitoring was ensured throughout the process,” he stated, and added, “The normalisation of candidates’ marks was carried out in line with the provisions outlined in the recruitment notification.”

He further informed leveraging advanced technology, strict confidentiality protocols, and rigorous security arrangements, the board devised a comprehensive strategy that dismantled the plans of copy mafias and solver gangs. He said artificial intelligence (AI) played a pivotal role in this effort, enabling strong safeguards against any malpractice during the examination process.

Notably, over 34.6 lakh candidates out of the total 48,17,441 applicants, including 15 lakh women candidates, took up the written examination for 60,244 posts of police constables in August earlier this year.

Of the 60,244 posts, 20 percent posts are reserved for women candidates as per reservation policy, so as many as 12,049 women to be recruited while the total 48,195 men to be recruited during this process.

CM congratulates successful candidates

Congratulating the successful candidates, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a post in Hindi on X, said, “Hearty congratulations to the candidates who passed the written examination of Direct Recruitment-2023 for 60,244 posts of Constable Civil Police conducted by Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board through a fair and transparent process.” In another message posted on the social media platform, he said, “Ensuring compliance with the reservation policy, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has declared about two and a half times more candidates, i.e. a total of 1,74,316 candidates, eligible for the next stage on the basis of the superiority of marks obtained.” The written exams were held in two shifts on August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31.

(With agency inputs)