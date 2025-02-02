UP Police constable PET admit card releasing tomorrow at uppbpb.gov.in, here's how to download

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPBPB. will be releasing the UP Police Constable 2024 PET admit card on Monday, February 3, 2025. Candidates appearing for Phase 1 physical efficiency test will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at uppbpb.gov.in. UP Police constable PET admit card will be releasing on February 3, 2025 at uppbpb.gov.in. Check the steps to download. (Photo by Mushtaq Ali/File/Hindustan Times)

UP Police PET admit card: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the PET admit card:

1. Visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on UP Police Constable 2024 PET admit card link.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Your PET admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the admit card.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

In case any difficulty is faced while downloading the admit card, candidates can contact the helpline number-8867786192.

It may be mentioned here that the Physical Efficiency Test will begin on February 10, 2025. The Phase 2 physical efficiency test admit card will be made available on February 10, 2025.

Notably, the recruitment examination for over 48 lakh students was conducted in two phases. In the first phase held on August 23, 24 and 25, around 28.91 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

The second phase was conducted on August 30 and 31 for around 19.26 lakh candidates.

The result was announced in November 2024 and document verification was carried out in December 2024.

Those candidates who have qualified the PST/DV can appear for the Physical Efficiency Test.

Through the recruitment drive, a total of 60244 posts will be filled in the organization.