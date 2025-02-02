IISER IAT 2025 registration from March 5, exam on May 25

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) will conduct the IISER Aptitude Test, or IAT 2025, on May 25. The online registration process will begin on March 5 at iiseradmission.in. IISER IAT 2025 registration from March 5 at iiseradmission.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

IAT 2025 will be conducted as a computer-based test in exam centres across India. The test will have 60 questions, 15 each from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics.

The total duration of the exam will be 180 minutes. The questions will be multiple-choice, with only one correct answer per question.

Each question will carry four marks with a negative marking (-1) for wrong answers. The total marks in the exam will be 240.

The exam is for admission to the five-year BS-MS course at IISERs, four-year BSin Economic Sciences course at IISER Bhopal, four year BS in Economic and Statistical Sciences at IISER Tirupati and four-year BTech (Chemical Engineering, Data Science and Engineering, and Electrical Engineering and Computer Science courses at IISER Bhopal.

IISER IAT 2025: General eligibility criteria

Candidates must pass the Class 8 (or equivalent) examination from science stream from any board recognized by the Council of Boards of School Education (COBSE) in India.

Foreign nationals need to upload an equivalence certificate issued by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) unless they have passed the Class 12 or equivalent level examination from any board recognized by the Council of Boards of School Education (COBSE) in India.

Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 2000. Five years of age relaxation will be given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates. There is no restriction based on the completion year of Class 12.

Candidates must have taken at least three subjects among Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics in the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination.

SC, ST and PwD candidates need 55 per cent or more marks in aggregate or equivalent grade in their Class 12(or equivalent) examination. Candidates from other categories need at least 60 per cent marks in aggregate or equivalent grade.

