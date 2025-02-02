CISF Constable/Driver Recruitment 2024: Application window for 1124 posts opens tomorrow, here's how to apply

Central Industrial Security Force, CISF, will be opening applications for Constable/Driver posts from Monday, February 3, 2025. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment drive can submit their application forms on the official website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. CISF Constable/Driver Recruitment 2024: Application window for 1124 posts opens tomorrow, February 3, 2025. Check the steps to apply.

Candidates must note here that the registrations will conclude on March 4, 2025.

Also read: IISER IAT 2025 registration from March 5, exam on May 25

Points to remember while applying

When applying, candidates should remember the following points:

Candidates should submit only one application and they will be eligible for both Constable/Driver and Constable/DCPO. Candidates need to give their 1st and 2nd preference for Constable/Driver and Constable/DCPO or vice-versa. The choice given at the time of submitting application will be final.

Also read: NAAC inspection committee chairman, JNU professor among 10 held by CBI for graft

Eligibility requirement

Prospective candidates should meet the following eligibility conditions:

The candidate should have passed Matriculation or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board. Candidate should be between 21 to 27 years of age. As per the notification, the crucial cut-off date for determining age limit will be the closing date for receipt of online application from the candidates i.e. 04/03/2025.

What is the application fee?

Candidates interested in applying for the recruitment need to pay an online application fee of ₹100 (for UR, EWS and OBC categories). Candidates belonging to SC/ST/ESM are exempted from payment of fee.

Notably, the application fee can be paid online through Net Banking by using Credit or Debit or Rupay cards and UPI or through cash in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. Fee paid by modes other than as stated above, will not be accepted.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1124 posts will be filled in the organisation. The details are given below:

Constable/Driver – Direct: 845 posts Constable/(Driver -Cum -Pump -Operator) (i.e. Driver for fire services) –Direct: 279 posts.

Also read: Odisha Police Constable result announced at odishapolice.gov.in, direct link

CISF Constable/Driver Recruitment 2024: Here's how to apply

To apply, candidates may follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. On the home page, click on new registration option to register yourself. Log in with your credentials and submit. Fill in the application form, upload necessary documents if required, and pay the online application fee. Download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.