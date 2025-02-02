Odisha Police Constable result announced at odishapolice.gov.in, direct link

Odisha Police Constable Result 2024: Odisha Police State Selection Board (SSB Odisha) has announced the written exam result for recruitment of Sepoy/Constable at odishapolice.gov.in. Odisha Police Constable result announced(Official website screenshot)

The SSB has shared the list of candidates shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The board has also uploaded scorecards on its website. Candidates can check it using their application numbers and dates of birth.

Odisha Police Constable written exam scorecard download link

SSB Odisha conducted the computer-based test for Police Sepoy/Constable recruitment in December. Ahead of announcing results, the board released provisional and final answer keys.

After releasing the provisional answer key, the board also invited objections from candidates.

The CBT was held from December 7 to 18 at test centres across the state. The objection window was open up to December 30. The link to download the final answer key was active between January 20 and 23.

SSB Odisha informed that if any objection is found valid, the fee will be refunded to the candidate after the deduction of any applicable bank charges.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 2,030 Sepoy/Constable vacancies in different battalions of Odisha Police.

The board first advertised 1,360 vacancies and later added 720 vacancies.

Since the computer-based examination was conducted in multiple shifts, the SSB Odisha normalised candidates' scores as per the formula used by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for its examinations.

How to check Odisha Police Constable result 2024

Go to the official website of Odisha Police at odishapolice.gov.in Open the Odisha Police Sepoy/Constable recruitment tab. Click on the list of candidates shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test. Select the battalion name. Check your selection status using the roll number. To check your detailed result, click on the scorecard download link. Enter the requested information and login. Check and download the result.

The Odisha Police is also accepting online application forms for 933 Sub-Inspector and equivalent vacancies.

Eligible candidates can apply for it up to February 10 at odishapolice.gov.in.

For further details about Odisha Police recruitment, candidates can go to the official website.