State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has opened the registration process for MAH B.Ed M.Ed CET 2025 on February 7, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the course can find the direct link through the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org. MAH B.Ed M.Ed CET 2025: Registration reopens today at mahacet.org, check notice

The registration process will reopen on February 7 and will close on February 18, 2025. Candidates who want to apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

MAH B.Ed M.Ed CET 2025: How to apply

1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

2. Click on MAH B.Ed M.Ed CET 2025 link available on the home page.

3. Enter the registration dates and click on submit.

4. Once done, login to the account and fill the application form.

5. Make the payment and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MAH-B.Ed.-M.Ed Integrated CET 2025 shall be conducted only in the Online Mode in Multiple Sessions, if required, in selected Centers in the State of Maharashtra. It will be conducted on March 28, 2025. Candidates shall have to appear for the Online CET strictly as per the date and session allotted to them at the allotted Venue and Center.

No candidate will be allowed to appear for the Test in other than the allotted Session. No request for Centre, Venue and Session change will be entertained.

The application fee is ₹1200/- for Open Category candidates from Maharashtra State, Out Side Maharashtra State (OMS)/All India Candidates belonging to all Categories, and J&K Migrant Candidates On Line Application Form filling dates, Rs. 1000/- is for other category candidates. Application Form Processing Fees is to be paid through on-line system only by Internet Payment, Credit Card/ Debit Card (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro) Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets for which the service charges. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.