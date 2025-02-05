SSC CHSL 2024: Final vacancies and option cum preference form out at ssc.gov.in, links here

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CHSL 2024 final vacancies list and option cum preference form. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 can check the final vacancies list and option cum preference form on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC CHSL 2024: Final vacancies and option cum preference form out at ssc.gov.in

As per the final vacancies list, this recruitment drive will fill up 3437 vacancies at various departments of the Ministries.

The option cum preference form is available on the website. Candidates who have appeared in the Tier 2 examination will have to fill the form and submit it through their respective candidates login link available on the website of SSC wherein facility for submission of Option-cum-Preference for Post(s)/Organization(s) will be available under My Application Tab.

The link to submit the preference form will be available from February 4 to February 8, 2025. Once the form is submitted, the candidate will get a confirmation email to candidates registered email.

The Option-cum-Preference(s) can be revised only during the aforesaid period and Option-cum-Preference(s) last submitted by the candidate will be treated as final. Candidates who fail to exercise their Option-cum-Preference(s) during the aforesaid period, shall not be given any further opportunity in any circumstances for submission of their Option-cum-Preference(s) and such candidates will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list/final selection. Therefore, it is mandatory for all the candidates who have appeared in TierII to exercise their Option-cum-Preference(s) for consideration of their candidature in the final merit list/final selection in CHSLE-2024.

The SSC CHSL Tier I examination was held from July 1 to July 11, 2024 and the result was declared on September 6, 2024. The Tier II examination was held on November 18 and the provisional answer key was released on November 26, 2024. The last date to raise objections was till November 28, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.