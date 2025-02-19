UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam 2025 registration deadline extended again

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has once again extended the registration deadline for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2025. Candidates can now apply up to February 21, 6 pm, at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in. UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 registration deadline extended again

Originally, the UPSC CSE prelims 2025 registration deadline was February 11 which was first extended to February 18.

“The last date for submission for CS(P)‐2025 & IFoS(P)‐2025 has been further extended till 21.02.2025 (06:00 PM). Further, the Correction window of 7 days shall now be available from 22.02.2025 to 28.02.2025,” the recent notification reads.

UPSC will fill around 979 vacancies in various services through CSE 2025.

Also read: UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2025: Registration begins for 47 posts at upsc.gov.in, direct link to apply here

It is mandatory for all candidates to have the One-Time Registration (OTR) profile created before applying for the exam. The OTR profile is valid for a lifetime, and those who have created the profile can directly fill out the application form.

Also read: UPSC introduces changes in online application process following complaints by civil services aspirants

About the UPSC CSE exam 2025

The UPSC Civil Services (Prelims) examination 2025 will be conducted on May 25, 2025. The exam has two parts – Prelims and Mains (written examination and interview). The detailed scheme and syllabus of the examination are available on the commission's website.

Objective-type questions will have negative marking for incorrect answers.

UPSC CSE 2025: Eligibility criteria, age limit, application fee

The minimum educational qualification to appear for UPSC CSE 2025, is a graduation degree or its equivalent qualification.

Candidates whose graduation degree exam results have not been announced can apply provisionally. If they qualify for interview/personality test, they have to prove that they have passed the qualifying examination.

Candidates with Medical, Dental, Veterinary Science and equivalent degrees must submit proof of internship completion.

Candidates with Medical or any other professional qualifications who have yet to complete the internship will be allowed to appear for UPSC CSE 2025 provisionally.

During the interview, they need to submit the degree certificate and proof of internship completion.

On August 1, 2025, the lower age limit for candidates can be 21, and the upper age limit can be 32. The upper age limit will be relaxed for reserve category candidates.

The application fee is ₹100. Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability category candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

Unreserved category candidates are allowed six attempts for the UPSC CSE. OBC candidates can attempt the exam nine times.

There is no limit to the number of attempts for SC or ST candidates.

For more information about the Civil Services Examination, candidates can visit the UPSC website.