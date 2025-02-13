UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2025: Registration begins for 47 posts at upsc.gov.in, direct link to apply here

Union Public Service Commission has started the registration process for UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service Examination can find the direct link on the UPSC official website, upsc.gov.in. The registration link is also available on the UPSC website, upsconline.gov.in. UPSC IES/ISS Exam 2025: Registration begins for 47 posts, direct link here

The last date to apply for the examination is March 4, 2025. The correction window will open on March 5 and will close on March 11, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Indian Economic Service: 12 posts

2. Indian Statistical Service: 35 posts

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate for the Indian Economic Service must have obtained a Post-Graduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics from a University incorporated by of an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institutes established by an Act Parliament or declared to be deemed as University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or a Foreign University approved by the Central Government from time to time.

DEE Assam to begin registration for 4,500 LP, UP teacher vacancies from February 15, details here

A candidate for the Indian Statistical Service must have obtained a Bachelor's Degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subject or a Master's degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institutes established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or a Foreign University approved by the Central Government from time to time.

The age limit of the candidate to apply for the examination is between 21 to 30 years as on August 1, 2025 i.e he/she must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1995 and not later than 1st August, 2004.

Application Fee

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs. 200/- either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using Internet Banking of any Bank. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.