DEE Assam to begin registration for 4,500 LP, UP teacher vacancies from February 15, details here

The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) Assam will start the online registration process for the recruitment of 4,500 Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) school teachers on February 15. Candidates can apply up to March 31 at dee.assam.gov.in. DEE Assam to begin registration for 4,500 LP, UP teacher vacancies from February 15

Of the total vacancies announced, 2,900 are for the Assistant Teacher post at Lower Primary schools, and 1,600 are for Assistant Teacher, Science Teacher and Hindi Teacher posts at Upper Primary (UP) schools.

To apply for the exam, candidates need to pass ATET or CTET (for LP or UP schools, as per the post). The Language 1 or Language 2 of CTET or ATET must match the medium of instruction of the school where they want to apply, DEE Assam said.

The department will publish separate merit lists for each district and category.

Candidates who were at least 18 years and not more than 40 years old on January 1 can apply for these posts. A relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided to reserved category candidates.

Those who have more than two living children after January 1, 2021 (from a single or multiple partners) are not eligible to participate in this DEE Assam recruitment process.

DEE Assam Teacher Recruitment 2024: Eligibility criteria for LP school Assistant Teacher posts

Essential

Higher Secondary/ Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks

2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known)

Assam TET or Central TET for Lower Primary

Five per cent of marks in HS and DELEd scores and 85 per cent of marks secured in Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) for Lower Primary Schools will be counted in the final weightage.

Non-essential

NCC Certificate - 5 marks for “C” Certificate and 3 marks for “B” Certificate

or

5 marks for participation/ achievement in recognized sports at National Level or beyond representing State or Nation

or

5 marks for participation/ achievement in recognized Fine Arts and Cultural Activities representing State at National Level or Beyond representing State or Nation (organized by recognized institutions).

5 marks (even if the candidate possesses all the three qualification/ achievements) for non-essential qualifications will be counted in the final weightage.

For further details, check the LP school and UP school recruitment notifications here.