ADRE result: Here’s what Assam chief minister said about grade 3, 4 exam results

ADRE Result 2024: The result of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) is expected by February-end or the first week of March, 2025, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently said. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma(PTI file photo)

The CM confirmed that the ADRE result will be announced before the Panchayat elections.

“There is no connection between election and result. There is no point holding the result after it is ready. The ADRE result is expected by February-end or the first week of March. Sometimes, there can be an exception of a day or two,” Sarma told reporters after meeting Rakh Mahotsav committee members in Howly, Barpeta. Watch

The chief minister further informed that the government plans to recruit for 40,000-50,000 government jobs this year.

The ADRE grade 3 result will be declared at slrcg3.sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in and the grade 4 result will be announced at slrcg4.sebaonline.org and the Assam state portal.

The grade 3 recruitment test for 7,650 vacancies was held in two phases.

During the first phase, the recruitment test for HSSLC or Class 12 posts was held on September 15. The test for graduate and HSLC driver posts was held on September 29.

ADRE grade 4 examination for HSLC, HSLC+ITI and Class 8 level posts was held on October 27.

The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), who conducted this exam, released the provisional answer keys and invited objections from candidates.

The commission said it would review the objections, and if they were found valid, the final answer key would be revised. It added that the fee for accepted objections will be refunded

Along with the ADRE grade 3, 4 results, the commission will announce category/post-wise cut-off marks.

How to check ADRE results when announced