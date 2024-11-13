ADRE Grade 4 Answer Sheet 2024 for Paper I and II out at slrcg4.sebaonline.org, download link here

The State Level Recruitment Commission has released ADRE Grade 4 Answer Sheet 2024. The answer sheet has been released for Paper I and Paper II. Candidates who have appeared for the written test can check the answer sheet through the official website of SLRC Assam at slrcg4.sebaonline.org. The answer sheet link is also available at assam.gov.in website. ADRE Grade 4 Answer Sheet 2024 for Paper I and II out, download link here

The answer sheet for Paper I and II will be available on the official website till November 30, 2024.

Candidates who are interested in obtaining the scanned copy of their OMR Answer Sheets can get it by paying ₹50/-. Upon receipt of the application with payment, the concerned candidate will receive an SMS on his/her registered mobile within one week time of receiving the application. After receipt of SMS the applicant can download the scanned copy of his/her OMR Answer sheet by logging in using credentials- candidate’s application ID and candidate’s own password.

ADRE Grade 4 Answer Sheet 2024: How to download

Candidates can download the answer sheet by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SLRC Assam at slrcg4.sebaonline.org.

Click on ADRE Grade 4 Answer Sheet 2024 for Paper I and II link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your answer sheet will be displayed.

Check the answer sheet and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Assam government's direct recruitment examination for grade 4 posts was held in on October 27, 2024.

The ADRE grade 4 recruitment was conducted for 5,023 vacancies, of which 1,088 are for HSLC, 1,833 are for HSLC+ITI, and 2,102 are for Class 8 level posts. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SLRC, Assam.