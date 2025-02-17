UPSC CSE 2025 extended application window closes tomorrow at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the application window for the Civil Services (Preliminary) examination, 2025 tomorrow, February 18 at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in. UPSC CSE 2025 extended application window closes tomorrow

Previously, the application deadline was February 11.

"The last date for submission for CS(P)-2025 & IFoS(P)-2025 has been extended till 18.02.2025 (06:00 PM). Further, the Correction window of 7 days shall now be available till expiry of 7 days from the next day after the closure of application window i.e. from 19.02.2025 to 25.02.2025,” reads the official notification.

This year, the Civil Services examination will be conducted for approximately 979 vacancies.

Before applying for the exam, candidates must create a One-Time Registration (OTR) profile. The OTR profile is valid for a lifetime, and those who have created the profile can directly fill out the application form.

The UPSC Civil Services (Prelims) examination 2025 will be conducted on May 25, 2025.

The UPSC CSE 2025 will be held for the following services-

Indian Administrative Service

Indian Foreign Service

Indian Police Service

Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Corporate Law Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Defence Estates Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Information Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Postal Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Post & Telecommunication Accounts and Finance Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Railway Management Service (Traffic), Group ‘A’

Indian Railway Management Service (Personnel), Group ‘A’

Indian Railway Management Service (Accounts), Group ‘A’

Indian Railway Protection Force Service, Group ‘A’

Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Indirect Taxes) Group ‘A’

Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) Group ‘A’

Indian Trade Service, Group ‘A’ (Grade III)

Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service, Group ‘B’ (Section Officer’s Grade)

Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Civil Service (DANICS), Group ‘B’

Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Police Service (DANIPS), Group ‘B’

Pondicherry Civil Service (PONDICS), Group ‘B’

Pondicherry Police Service (PONDIPS), Group ‘B’

About the UPSC CSE exam 2025

The UPSC CSE 2025 will have two parts – Prelims and Mains (written examination and interview). The detailed scheme and syllabus of the examination can be checked on the commission's website.

Incorrect answers to objective-type questions asked in the UPSC CSE 2025 will lead to negative marking.

Eligibility criteria, age limit, application fee

To appear for UPSC CSE 2025, candidates need a graduation degree or its equivalent qualification.

Those who have appeared for the qualifying exam for the graduation degree but are waiting for result will also be allowed to apply. However, if qualified for the interview/personality test, they must prove that they have passed the examination.

Candidates in MBBS/BDS/Veterinary Science etc. and equivalent degree must submit proof of internship completion.

Candidates with MBBS or other professional qualifications for medical degrees who have yet to complete the internship will be allowed to appear for UPSC CSE 2025 provisionally. They need to submit the degree certificate and proof of internship completion at the time of interview.

The lower age of candidates can be 21 years and the upper age can be 32 on August 1, 2025. The upper age limit will be relaxed for reserve category candidates.

Unreserved category candidates can attempt for the UPSC CSE six times. OBC candidates can attempt the exam nine times, and there is no limit to the number of attempts for SC or ST candidates.

The UPSC CSE 2025 application fee is ₹100. Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability category candidates do not need to pay any application fee.

Candidates can visit the UPSC website for more information.