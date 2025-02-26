CISF Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration for 1161 posts begins on March 5 at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in

Central Industrial Security Force, CISF, has invited applications for Constable/ Tradesmen posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1161 posts in the organisation. CISF to recruit for 1161 Constable posts, registration begins on March 5

The registration process begins on March 5 and will end on April 3, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Const. / Cook: 493 posts

2. Const. / Cobbler: 9 posts

3. Const./Tailor: 23 posts

4. Const. / Barber: 199 posts

5. Const. / Washer-man: 262 posts

6. Const. / Sweeper: 152 posts

7. Const. / Painter: 2 posts

8. Const. / Carpenter: 9 posts

9. Const. / Electrician: 4 posts

10. Const. / Mali: 4 posts

11. Const. / Welder: 1 post

12. Const./Charge Mech.: 1 post

13. Const./MP Attendant: 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognised board for skilled trades on or before closing date of receipt of online Application Form. (i.e. Barber, Boot Maker/Cobbler, Tailor, Cook, Carpenter, Mali, Painter, Charge Mechanic, Washer Man, Welder, Electrician and Motor Pump Attendant). Industrial Training Institute trained personnel will be preferred.

Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognised board for unskilled trades on or before closing date of receipt of online Application Form (i.e. Sweeper).

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 23 years as on August 1, 2025.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standards Test (PST), Documentation, Trade Test, Written Exam and Medical Examination. All these stages of exam will be conducted by the CISF at various Recruitment Centres.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹100/- for UR, OBC and EWS candidate. Female candidates and those candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Ex-servicemen categories are exempted from paying application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CISF.