ASRB NET Notification 2025 released at asrb.org.in; know important dates, eligibility, steps to apply & more

The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board has officially published the ASRB NET notification 2025 for recruitment in 582 posts. Eligible candidates will be able to submit their applications on the official website of ASRB at asrb.org.in, once the registration link is made active. ASRB NET Notification 2025 has been released at asrb.org.in; Check important dates, steps to apply here.

As per the official notification, there are 458 vacancies for Agricultural Research Service (ARS), 41 for Subject Matter Specialists (SMS), and 83 for Senior Technical Officers (STO).

Important dates:

The ASRB NET notification has listed out the following important dates:

Application window opens on: April 22, 2025 (from 1 PM) Last date of application submission and fee payment: May 21, 2025 (Up to 11:59 PM). Combined Computer Based Test (CBT)" for NET- 2025 & Preliminary Examination for ARS/ SMS (T- 6)/STO (T-6) 2025 - September 2 and September 4, 2025. Combined Mains Examination for ARS, SMS, STO 2025 - December 7, 2025.

Eligibility:

To apply for ASRB NET 2025, applicants need to meet the following eligibility requirements:

Educational qualification: An applicant must hold a Master’s Degree or equivalent in the concerned discipline from a recognized Indian university on or before September 30, 2025. Age limit for NET: The applicant should be 21 years of age January 1, 2025. There is no upper age limit. Age limit for ARS: Candidate should have attained 21 years and must not have attained 32 years as on August 1, 2025. There is relaxation in upper age limit for reserved categories. Age limit for SMS and STO: Candidate should have attained 21 years and must not have attained 35 years on or before May 21, 2025. There is relaxation in upper age limit for reserved categories.

ASRB NET 2025: How to to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for ASRB NET 2025:

Visit the official ASRB website at asrb.org.in. On the home page, click on the link to register for ASRB NET 2025 when active. Select your preferred exam to apply for - NET, ARS, SMS, STO. Fill in the application form, upload documents if necessary, and pay the application fee. Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.