AIIMS NORCET 8: Registration begins at aiimsexams.ac.in, direct link to apply here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences will begin the registration process for AIIMS NORCET 8. Candidates who want to apply for Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 8 can find the direct link through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS NORCET 8: Registration begins at aiimsexams.ac.in, direct link to apply

The last date to apply is March 17, 2025. The online preliminary CBT for Stage I will be held on April 12 and online mains CBT for Stage II will be held on May 2, 2025.

Candidates who want to apply for NORCET 8 can check the educational qualifications through the official notification available here. The age limit to apply is between 18 to 30 years. All age shall be counted on the last date of closing of application form.

AIIMS NORCET 8: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

2. Click on AIIMS NORCET 8 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

4. Once done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for General/OBC category candidates is ₹3000/- and candidates belonging to SC/ST Candidates/EWS category is ₹2400/-. The candidate can pay the prescribed application fee through DEBIT CARD/CREDIT CARD/ NETBANKING. Transaction / Processing fee, if any, as applicable, will be payable to the bank by the candidate.

Application Fees of SC/ST candidates who appear in the Examination will be refunded after declaration of results in due course of time after verification SC/ST certificate to be uploaded at a later stage. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIIMS.