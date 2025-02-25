ICSI CS Results 2025: Professional, Executive toppers' list out, check rank holders here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India declared the ICSI CS Professional and Executive Programme December 2024 results on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, on the official website. ICSI CS Result 2024 Live Updates As per the ICSI, Kashish Gupta has topped in the Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017), followed by Ruchi S Jain and Divyani Nilesh Sawana who secured the second and third spots respectively.

Candidates who appeared for the examinations can check their results on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Along with the results, the ICSI has also shared the list of rank holders and provisional merit list for both the examinations, that is, Professional Programme (Syllabus 20l7 & Syllabus 2022) and Executive Programme (Syllabus 2017 and 2022).

Professional Programme rank holders and merit list

In the Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022), Yashee Dharam Mehta secured the top rank, followed by P Nithin Teja who got second rank. The third rank was jointly shared by Parivinder Kaur and Nithya Shekar Shetty.

Direct link to check provisional merit list of Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017)

Direct link to check provisional merit list of Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022)

Executive Programme rank holders and merit list

Likewise, in the Executive Programme (Syllabus 2017), Mukunda M G secured the top rank, followed by Rupali Kumari and Vindhya Krishna Challa who got the second and third ranks.

Whereas in the Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022), Khusboo Kunwar secured rank one, followed by Disha and Zara Abdul Mabood Khan who secured second and third ranks respectively.

Direct link to check provisional merit list of Executive Programme (Syllabus 2017)

Direct link to check provisional merit list of Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022)

It may be mentioned here that the ICSI CS December session examination was conducted from December 21, 2024, to December 30, 2024, in English and Hindi.

The next examination for the Professional and Executive Programmes will be held from June 1 to June 10, 2025, and online registrations will commence from February 26, 2025.

ICSI CS Results 2025: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the CS Professional and Executive results:

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. On the home page, click on the ICSI CS December 2024 Professional or Executive results link as required. Enter credentials to log in and submit. Check the ICSI CS results displayed on the screen. Download the results and keep a printout for future reference.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.