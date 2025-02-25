ICSI CS Executive December 2024 results declared at icsi.edu, direct link to check here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India declared the ICSI CS Executive Programme December 2024 results on February 25, 2025, on the official website. ICSI CS Result 2024 Live Updates As per ICSI, the result, along with candidates' subject-wise break-up of marks, will be available on the institute website, icsi.edu. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who have appeared for the examination and would like to check their results can visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu to verify and download the results.

About the exam:

As per ICSI, the result, along with candidates' subject-wise break-up of marks, will be available on the institute website, icsi.edu.

A Formal e-result-cum-marks statement will be available for candidates and the institute also informed that hard/physical copies of the marks sheets to candidates.

The ICSI CS December session examination was conducted from December 21, 2024, to December 30, 2024, in English and Hindi.

Candidates who have appeared for the may apply for “Verification of Marks” in any subject(s) of the CS examination within 21 days from the date of declaration of his/her result.

The next examination for the Professional and Executive Programmes will be held from June 1 to June 10, 2025, and online registrations will commence from February 26, 2025.

Steps for verification of marks:

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Click on the SMASH Portal link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Once done, fill out the form and make the payment of fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

