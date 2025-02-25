Are you on the hunt for internship opportunities? NITI Aayog can help you out

Internships offer valuable experience for students who are preparing to be launched into the job market. Candidates need to understand that the internship will be on an unpaid basis(Representative Image: Pexel)

Firms prefer students with internship experience over others because they have hands-on experience with the real-time challenges that professionals need to encounter.

NITI Aayog has an interesting opportunity for students who are on the hunt for internship opportunities.

About the Internship Scheme:

NITI Internship Scheme seeks to engage students pursuing Undergraduate / Graduate / Post Graduate Degrees or Research Scholars enrolled in recognized Universities/Institutions within India or abroad. Candidates need to understand that the internship will be on an unpaid basis.

Through the internship, candidates will have an opportunity to know about the Government functioning and Developmental Policy issues in the Government of India and contribute to the Policy formulation by generating policy inputs such as empirical analysis, briefing reports, policy papers, etc, mentioned the official website.

Internship duration:

Internships will be available throughout the year based on the requirements of NITI Aayog. The period of the Internship will be at least six weeks but not exceeding six months.

As per the official website, candidates who do not complete the requisite period will not be issued any certificate.

Logistics and support:

Interns will be required to have their own laptops. NITI Aayog will provide them with working space, internet facility and other necessities as deemed fit by the concerned Heads.

Attendance:

Candidates interning with NITI Aayog should have a minimum of 75% attendance and they have to mark in and Out time on a daily basis. In case of less than 75% attendance, no extension of the internship period is allowed and no experience certificate will be issued.

Application guidelines:

interested applicants may apply online from the 1st to the 10th of every month. Application can only be made six months in advance but not later than 2 months before the month in which the internship is desired.

