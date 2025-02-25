ICSI CS Result 2024 Live: Professional, Executive December results releasing today at icsi.edu
ICSI CS Result 2024 Live: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will announce ICSI CS Result 2024 on February 25, 2025. The results will be announced for CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme examinations December 2024 today. Candidates who have appeared for these two courses can check the results on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu....Read More
The professional program (syllabus 2017 and syllabus 2022) result will be announced at 11 a.m., and the executive program (syllabus 2017 and syllabus 2022) result will be announced at 2 p.m.
The result and individual candidate's subject-wise breakup of marks will be available on the Institute's website after the result is declared. The formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the ICSI CS result will also be available on the website after the result is declared for candidates to download for their reference, use, and records.
The ICSI CS December session examination was conducted from December 21 to December 30, 2024, in English and Hindi. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
ICSI CS Result 2024 Live: Know about June 2025 exam dates
ICSI CS Result 2024 Live: The next examination for the Professional and Executive Programmes will be held from June 1 to June 10, 2025, and online registrations will begin on February 26, 2025.
ICSI CS Result 2024 Live: Apply for verification of marks through this website
ICSI CS Result 2024 Live: The candidate should apply for Verification of Marks thro’ their respective SMASH portal account only.
ICSI CS Result 2024 Live: Helpline email ID for candidates
ICSI CS Result 2024 Live: The institute further stated that in case the physical copy of the results-cum-marks statement is not received by the candidates within 30 days of the declaration of the results, they should contact ICSI at exam@icsi.edu along with their particulars.
ICSI CS Result 2024 Live: Official website to check Professional, Executive course result
ICSI CS Result 2024 Live: When can candidates apply for verification of marks?
ICSI CS Result 2024 Live: The online facility for applying for Verification of Marks will be operative from Wednesday, the 26th February, 2025 from 00:01 hrs. till Tuesday, the 18th March, 2025 up to 24:00 hrs. The last date of submitting applications for Verification of Marks is 18th March, 2025.
ICSI CS Result 2024 Live: When was Professional, Executive course exam held?
ICSI CS Result 2024 Live: Verification of marks fee
ICSI CS Result 2024 Live: Candidate may apply for “Verification of Marks” in any subject(s) of CS examination within 21 days from the date of declaration of his/her result. The interested candidates can apply for verification of marks through SMASH portal login account as per prescribed procedure with requisite fee @ Rs. 250/- per subject (non-refundable).
ICSI CS Result 2024 Live: Professional course result-cum-marksheet details
ICSI CS Result 2024 Live: In case of the Professional Programme, the results-cum-marks statement will be dispatched to the registered address of candidates soon after the declaration of the results.
ICSI CS Result 2024 Live: How to check Professional, Executive results?
Click on ICSI CS Result 2024 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
ICSI CS Result 2024 Live: Know about formal result cum marksheet
ICSI CS Result 2024 Live: In case of the Executive Programme, the formal results-cum-marks statement will be uploaded on the official website of ICSI immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates. No physical copy of the results-cum-marks statement will be issued.
ICSI CS Result 2024 Live: Individual marks to be available on website
ICSI CS Result 2024 Live: The result and individual candidate's subject-wise breakup of marks will be available on the Institute's website on declaration of the result.
ICSI CS Result 2024 Live: Timing of professional and executive courses results
ICSI CS Result 2024 Live: Where to check results?
ICSI CS Result 2024 Live: Date and time
