ICSI CS Result 2024 Live: Professional, Executive December results releasing today at icsi.edu

ICSI CS Result 2024 Live: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will announce ICSI CS Result 2024 on February 25, 2025. The results will be announced for CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme examinations December 2024 today. Candidates who have appeared for these two courses can check the results on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu....Read More

The professional program (syllabus 2017 and syllabus 2022) result will be announced at 11 a.m., and the executive program (syllabus 2017 and syllabus 2022) result will be announced at 2 p.m.

The result and individual candidate's subject-wise breakup of marks will be available on the Institute's website after the result is declared. The formal e-result-cum-marks statement of the ICSI CS result will also be available on the website after the result is declared for candidates to download for their reference, use, and records.

The ICSI CS December session examination was conducted from December 21 to December 30, 2024, in English and Hindi. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.