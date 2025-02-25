ICSI CS Professional December 2024 results declared at icsi.edu, direct link to check here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared the ICSI CS Professional Programmes December 2024 results on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. Candidates who took the examination can now check and download their results from the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. ICSI CS Professional December 2024 results declared, direct link to check here

To check the result, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth in the space provided.

As informed by the ICSI earlier, the results-cum-marks statement of the Professional Programme will be dispatched to the registered address of candidates.

In case the physical copy of the results-cum-marks statement is not received by the candidates within 30 days of the declaration of the results, they should contact ICSI at exam@icsi.edu along with their particulars.

Notably, the ICSI CS December session examination was conducted from December 21 to December 30, 2024, in English and Hindi.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India will be declaring the CS Executive Programme results at 2 PM today. The result along with the individual candidate's subject-wise break-up of marks will also be shared.

As per the ICSI the formal results-cum-marks statement of the Executive Programme will be uploaded on the official website of ICSI immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates. However, no physical copy of the results-cum-marks statement will be issued.

Worth mentioning here, the next examination for the Professional and Executive Programmes will be held from June 1 to June 10, 2025, and online registrations will commence from February 26, 2025.

To download the results, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website, icsi.edu. On the home page, click on the ICSI CS December 2024 Professional results link. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Your ICSI CS Professional results will be displayed on the screen. Download the results and keep a printout for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.